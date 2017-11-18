IIFL MF revises exit load structure on IIFL India Growth Fund

IIFL Mutual Fund has revised the exit load structure of IIFL India Growth Fund, with effect from November 16, a notice from the fund house said.

The scheme will levy an exit load of 2 percent on redemptions or switch-out within two months from the date of allotment.

Earlier, the scheme levied 2 percent exit load if investments were redeemed before two months from the date of allotment and 1 percent was levied, if redeemed after two and before six months.

All other features of the scheme remain unchanged.