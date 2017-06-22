IDFC MF withdraws exit load levy on investment plan of money manager fund

Moneycontrol News

IDFC Mutual Fund will be withdrawing its levy on exit load under its IDFC Money Manager Fund-Investment Plan with immediate effect, a notice from the fund house said today.

Earlier, scheme's investment plan levied 0.25 percent exit load if investments were redeemed or switched out within one month from the date of allotment.

The revised exit load structure will be applicable for all investments including systematic investment plan/systematic transfer plan registered from the effective date.

Other features of the scheme will remain unchanged.