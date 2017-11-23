App
Nov 23, 2017 11:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund winds up annual interval plan

The fund was wound up as the scheme was not able to meet the asset under management criteria

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund has wound up its annual interval fund--ICICI Prudential Interval Fund - Annual Interval Plan III with effect from November 22, the fund house stated in a newspaper notice today.

The fund was wound up as the scheme was not able to meet the asset under management criteria.

According to the Securities and Exchange Board of India's norms, all open-ended debt oriented schemes have to maintain assets under management of at least Rs 20 crore at all times.

tags #Business #ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund #MF News

