ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund winds up 1,100-day fixed maturity plan

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund has wound up ICICI Prudential Fixed Maturity Plan - Series 75 - Plan T (1,100 Days) with immediate effect, the fund house said in a notice.

The scheme was wound up as it was not able to maintain the minimum assets under management during the rollover process, a notice stated.

After the rollover, the maturity date of the scheme was changed to May 31, 2018, from Nov 23.

According to a SEBI norm, all open-ended and debt-oriented schemes have to maintain at least Rs 20 crore worth of assets under management at all times.