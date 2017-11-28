App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Nov 28, 2017 12:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund winds up 1,100-day fixed maturity plan

After the rollover, the maturity date of the scheme was changed to May 31, 2018, from Nov 23

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund has wound up ICICI Prudential Fixed Maturity Plan - Series 75 - Plan T (1,100 Days) with immediate effect, the fund house said in a notice.

The scheme was wound up as it was not able to maintain the minimum assets under management during the rollover process, a notice stated.

After the rollover, the maturity date of the scheme was changed to May 31, 2018, from Nov 23.

According to a SEBI norm, all open-ended and debt-oriented schemes have to maintain at least Rs 20 crore worth of assets under management at all times.

