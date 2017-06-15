App
Jun 15, 2017 05:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund files papers with SEBI for close-ended scheme

Under the close-ended equity scheme,each series will have tenure of 1 year to 5 years

ByHimadri Buch
Himadri Buch

Moneycontrol News

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund has filed offer document with the Securities and Exchange Board of India seeking approval to launch ICICI Prudential Value Fund-Series 17, according to the information on SEBI.

Under the close-ended equity scheme,each series 17-20 will have tenure of 1 year to 5 years, respectively.

The scheme will invest at least 80 percent of its corpus in equity and equity-related securities, while investments in debt and money market instruments will be capped at 20 percent.

Other features:

Plan: Direct

Options: Growth and dividend

Exit load:

 

Minimum Application Amount: Rs.5000 and in multiples of Rs 10 thereafter

Benchmark: S&P BSE 500 Index

Fund Manager: Sankaran Naren, Executive Director and Chief Investment Officer

