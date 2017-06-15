ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund files papers with SEBI for close-ended scheme

Moneycontrol News

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund has filed offer document with the Securities and Exchange Board of India seeking approval to launch ICICI Prudential Value Fund-Series 17, according to the information on SEBI.

Under the close-ended equity scheme,each series 17-20 will have tenure of 1 year to 5 years, respectively.

The scheme will invest at least 80 percent of its corpus in equity and equity-related securities, while investments in debt and money market instruments will be capped at 20 percent.

Other features:

Plan: Direct

Options: Growth and dividend

Exit load:

Minimum Application Amount: Rs.5000 and in multiples of Rs 10 thereafter

Benchmark: S&P BSE 500 Index

Fund Manager: Sankaran Naren, Executive Director and Chief Investment Officer