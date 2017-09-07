ICICI Prudential MF winds up quarterly interval plan

Moneycontrol News

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund has wound up ICICI Prudential Interval Fund II- Quarterly Interval Plan A with effect from September 6, a notice from the fund house said today.

The debt-oriented interval schemes has been wound up as it did not meet the requirement of minimum assets under management criterion, immediately at the close of the specified transaction period.

According to Securities and Exchange Board of India, all open-ended debt-oriented schemes have to maintain minimum assets under management of Rs 20 crore at all times.