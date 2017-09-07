ICICI Prudential MF winds up quarterly interval plan
The debt oriented interval schemes has been wound up as it did not meet the requirement of minimum assets under management criterion
Moneycontrol News
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund has wound up ICICI Prudential Interval Fund II- Quarterly Interval Plan A with effect from September 6, a notice from the fund house said today.
The debt-oriented interval schemes has been wound up as it did not meet the requirement of minimum assets under management criterion, immediately at the close of the specified transaction period.