App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Sep 07, 2017 11:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ICICI Prudential MF winds up quarterly interval plan

The debt oriented interval schemes has been wound up as it did not meet the requirement of minimum assets under management criterion

ICICI Prudential MF winds up quarterly interval plan

Moneycontrol News

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund has wound up ICICI Prudential Interval Fund II- Quarterly Interval Plan A with effect from September 6, a notice from the fund house said today.

The debt-oriented interval schemes has been wound up as it did not meet the requirement of minimum assets under management criterion, immediately at the close of the specified transaction period.

According to Securities and Exchange Board of India, all open-ended debt-oriented schemes have to maintain minimum assets under management of Rs 20 crore at all times.

tags #Business #ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund #MF News

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.