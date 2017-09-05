ICICI Prudential MF to wind up all interval funds for not meeting AUM norms

Moneycontrol News

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund will wind up all interval schemes managed by the fund house, the mutual fund stated in a notice.

The schemes will be wound up as it did not meet the requirement of minimum assets under management criterion, immediately at the close of the specified transaction period.

According to Securities and Exchange Board of India, all open-ended debt-oriented schemes have to maintain minimum assets under management of Rs 20 crore at all times.