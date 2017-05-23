May 23, 2017 03:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
ICICI Prudential Exports & Others Services Fund announces dividend
ICICI Prudential Exports & Others Services Fund announces dividend, the record date for declaration of dividend is May 26, 2017
ICICI Prudential mutual fund has announced dividend under the dividend option and direct plan-dividend option of ICICI Prudential Exports & Others Services Fund....the record date for declaration of dividend is May 26, 2017The quantum of dividend on the face value of Rs 10 per unit will be Rs 3.50 per unit under each plan.