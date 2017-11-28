App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Nov 28, 2017 05:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HSBC Mutual Fund to introduce any-date monthly SIP for all schemes

Unitholders will be allowed to select any date for their instalments under the monthly systematic investment plan

HSBC Mutual Fund will introduce a facility for 'any-date payment' under the monthly systematic investment plan, which will be applicable across all its schemes with effect from November 24, the fund house said in a notice.

Under this facility, unitholders will be allowed to select any date for their instalments under the monthly systematic investment plan of the respective scheme.

At present, investors availing the monthly systematic investment plan have the option to select any specific dates, which are 3rd, 10th, 17th, 26th, and 30th of every month, or all the five dates.

The fund house further stated that in case the SIP debit date is not mentioned, then the default date 10th will be applicable.

