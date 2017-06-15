HDFC Mutual Fund to launch 1100-day close-ended equity scheme on June 27
The scheme will have a lock-in period of 1100-days
Himadri Buch
Moneycontrol News
HDFC Mutual Fund will launch HDFC Equity Opportunities Fund-Series 2, a close-ended equity scheme on June 27. The scheme will remain open for subscription till July 11.
The scheme will have a lock-in period of 1100-days.
The fund will invest at least 80 percent of its corpus in equity and equity-related instruments, while up to 20 percent will be deployed in debt and money market instruments.
Other Features
Plans: Direct and regular
Options: Growth and dividend
Exit Load: Nil
Minimum application amount: Rs 5,000 and in multiples of Rs 10 thereafter
Benchmark Index: NIFTY 500 IndexFund Manager: Srinivas Rao Ravuri