Jun 15, 2017 11:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ByHimadri Buch
HDFC Mutual Fund to launch 1100-day close-ended equity scheme on June 27

Himadri Buch

Moneycontrol News

HDFC Mutual Fund will launch HDFC Equity Opportunities Fund-Series 2, a close-ended equity scheme on June 27. The scheme will remain open for subscription till July 11.

The scheme will have a lock-in period of 1100-days.

The fund will invest at least 80 percent of its corpus in equity and equity-related instruments, while up to 20 percent will be deployed in debt and money market instruments.

Other Features

Plans: Direct and regular

Options: Growth and dividend

Exit Load: Nil

Minimum application amount: Rs 5,000 and in multiples of Rs 10 thereafter

Benchmark Index: NIFTY 500 Index

Fund Manager: Srinivas Rao Ravuri

