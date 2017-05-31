App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
May 31, 2017 01:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC Mutual Fund seeks SEBI nod to launch housing opportunities scheme

The fund house proposes to offer 3 plans of tenure ranging between 24 and 66 months.

ByHimadri Buch
HDFC Mutual Fund seeks SEBI nod to launch housing opportunities scheme

Himadri Buch

Moneycontrol News

HDFC Mutual Fund has sought the Securities and Exchange Board of India's approval to launch HDFC Housing Opportunities Fund-Series 1, according to information on the regulator's website.
Under the Scheme, the fund house proposes to offer 3 plans of tenure ranging between 24 and 66 months. The duration of the plans under the scheme will be decided at the time of launch.

The close-ended thematic equity fund will invest at least 70 percent of its corpus in equity and equity-related instruments of entities in housing and its allied business activities, while it can also deploy up to 30 percent of its assets in shares of entities other than housing and its allied business.

It also has the provision to invest up to 10 percent in debt and money market instruments. Investments in REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts) and InVITs (infrastructure investment trusts) has also been capped at 10 percent.

In January, this year, SEBI had allowed mutual funds to invest in REITs and InVITs to make real estate and infrastructure investments trusts more attractive for investors.

A mutual fund is permitted to invest only up to 5 percent of its net asset value in units of a single issuer of alternative securities. The maximum allowed investment in alternative instruments by a single fund is capped at 10 percent.

The move is part of SEBI's effort to get more number of investors into REITs and InvITs.

Both REITs and InvITs are expected to help garner billions of dollars into the country's real estate and infrastructure segments.

Other features:

Plans: Direct and regular;

Options: Growth and dividend;

Entry Load: Nil;

Exit Load: Not applicable. The units under the plan cannot be directly redeemed with the fund as the units will be listed on the stock exchange(s).

Minimum application amount: Rs 5,000 and in multiples of Rs 10 thereafter;

Benchmark Index: S&P BSE 200 Index;

Fund Manager: Srinivas Rao Ravuri

tags #Business #close-ended scheme #HDFC Mutual Fund #InvITs #MF News #Mutual Funds #REITs

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.