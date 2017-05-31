HDFC Mutual Fund seeks SEBI nod to launch housing opportunities scheme

Moneycontrol News

Under the Scheme, the fund house proposes to offer 3 plans of tenure ranging between 24 and 66 months. The duration of the plans under the scheme will be decided at the time of launch.

HDFC Mutual Fund has sought the Securities and Exchange Board of India's approval to launch HDFC Housing Opportunities Fund-Series 1, according to information on the regulator's website.

The close-ended thematic equity fund will invest at least 70 percent of its corpus in equity and equity-related instruments of entities in housing and its allied business activities, while it can also deploy up to 30 percent of its assets in shares of entities other than housing and its allied business.

It also has the provision to invest up to 10 percent in debt and money market instruments. Investments in REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts) and InVITs (infrastructure investment trusts) has also been capped at 10 percent.

In January, this year, SEBI had allowed mutual funds to invest in REITs and InVITs to make real estate and infrastructure investments trusts more attractive for investors.

A mutual fund is permitted to invest only up to 5 percent of its net asset value in units of a single issuer of alternative securities. The maximum allowed investment in alternative instruments by a single fund is capped at 10 percent.

The move is part of SEBI's effort to get more number of investors into REITs and InvITs.

Both REITs and InvITs are expected to help garner billions of dollars into the country's real estate and infrastructure segments.

Other features:

Plans: Direct and regular;

Options: Growth and dividend;

Entry Load: Nil;

Exit Load: Not applicable. The units under the plan cannot be directly redeemed with the fund as the units will be listed on the stock exchange(s).

Minimum application amount: Rs 5,000 and in multiples of Rs 10 thereafter;

Benchmark Index: S&P BSE 200 Index;

Srinivas Rao Ravuri