The scheme will invest in stocks comprising the S&P BSE Quality

Index in the similar proportion (weightage) as in the Index and

endeavor to track the benchmark index.

HDFC Mutual Fund has sought the Securities and Exchange Board of India's approval to launch an open ended scheme tracking S&P BSE Quality Index, HDFC Quality ETF, according to information on the regulator's website.

In terms of asset allocation, the scheme will invest at least 95 percent of its corpus in securities covered by S&P BSE Quality Index, while the balance 5 percent will be allocated to debt and money market instruments.

Other features:

Minimum investment: Rs 5,000 and in multiples of one rupee thereafter.

Exit Load: Nil

Performance benchmark: S&P BSE Quality Total Return Index

Fund Manager: Krishan Kumar Daga