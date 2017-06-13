App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Jun 13, 2017 02:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC Mutual Fund seeks SEBI nod for a close-ended equity scheme

Under the scheme, the fund house proposes to offer three plans of tenure ranging between 24 and 66 months.

ByHimadri Buch
Himadri Buch

Moneycontrol News

HDFC Mutual Fund has sought the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) approval to launch HDFC Equity Opportunities Fund-Series 3, according to information on the regulator's website.
Under the scheme, the fund houses proposes to offer three plans of tenure ranging between 24 and 66 months. The duration of the plans under the scheme will be decided at the time of launch, the draft offer document stated.


The investment objective of the scheme is to invest in equity-related instruments across market capitalisation and sectors that will benefit from growth of the Indian economy.

The close-ended equity scheme will invest at least 80 percent of its corpus in equity and equity-related instruments, while up to 20 percent will be deployed in debt and money market instruments.

Other Features

Plans: Direct and regular

Options: Growth and dividend

Exit Load: Nil

Minimum application amount: Rs 5,000 and in multiples of Rs 10 thereafter

Benchmark Index: NIFTY 500 Index

Fund Manager: Srinivas Rao Ravuri

