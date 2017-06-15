App
Jun 15, 2017 10:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The scheme was launched in March 2014 and the maturity date was twice extended with the consent of unit holders

HDFC Mutual Fund decides to wind up 378-day fixed maturity plan post unit holders nod

Moneycontrol News

HDFC Mutual Fund has decided to wind up HDFC FMP 378D March 2014 (1), a plan under HDFC Fixed Maturity Plans-Series 29 post approval from unit holders, the fund house stated in a notice today.

The notice further stated: "To approve by simple majority of unit holders present and voting at the meeting, a resolution for authorising the Trustee or any other person so authorised by the Trustee to take steps for winding up of the scheme."

The scheme was launched in March 2014 and the maturity date was twice extended with the consent of unit holders.

Post the second rollover on May 17, 2017 for a period of 1,105 days extending the maturity date to May 25, 2020, the net assets of the scheme went below Rs 10 crore, making it unviable for the fund manager to manage the scheme, the notice said.

The  corpus of the scheme is currently invested in cash and cash equivalents.

The scheme will be wound up under 39(2)(a) of SEBI (Mutual Fund) Regulations 1996 which states that "on the happening of any event which, in the opinion of the trustees, requires the scheme to be wound up."

