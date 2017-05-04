RBI may pause till Mar 2018; short, medium-term funds better for investors: HDFC MF

Moneycontrol News

Global factors like rising US rates, increasing oil prices and fear of strengthening dollar may prevent the RBI from taking any rate action. The central bank may have to opt for a long pause till the month of March 2018, said Anil Bamboli, Senior Fund Manager-Fixed Income, HDFC Mutual Fund in an interview to Moneycontrol.

"Most domestic factors like low CAD (current account deficit), range-bound CPI (consumer price index) and low capacity utilisations are still supportive of stable or lower interest rates," Bamboli said.

"However, global factors such as rising US rates, increasing oil prices and strengthening dollar are uncertainties which led to the RBI changing their stance from accommodative to neutral. Hence, the RBI is expected to be on a prolonged pause," Bamboli added.

In the monetary policy meeting, the MPC had changed its stance to 'neutral' from 'accommodative' lowering the chance of a rate cut in the near future given growing inflation risks and global rate-hiking cycles. In the monetary policy on April 5, RBI Governor Urijit Patel had said the MPC will persevere with the stance.

Bamboli recommends investors to look at short/medium term funds for investments considering the lower interest rate scenario.

Below is the verbatim transcript of the interview.

HDFC Regular Savings Fund (earlier HDFC Short Term Plan) has been a consistent performer in the last 10 years with returns hovering around 9 percent. What is the strategy that you are adopting in this fund and what has helped you to be a consistent performer?

Our investment philosophy has been to focus on a medium-term view and avoid reacting to short-term “noise”. In line with this, we are constantly analyzing various segments of markets and looking for mispricing. Eg. In 2008 post the Lehman crisis when PSU bonds were offering nearly 400 bps over sovereign bonds we invested a very large portion of the scheme's portfolio in these bonds and benefitted from not only falling yields but also from compression of spread. More recently, in 2014, we thought non-AAA names were offering good spreads and hence changed the portfolio accordingly. I think both these trades helped the performance.

You are managing assets worth over Rs 4000 crore in HDFC Regular Savings Fund and the average maturity of its holdings hasn't exceeded 2.5 years in its lifetime. How did you manage to keep the duration restricted?

In the short-term category, the average maturity normally ranges between 1-4 years. This fund has maintained duration in that band. Since investors come into this category with an investment horizon of 6 to 24 months, it helps to have a similar investment profile.

What are the parameters that you look for while choosing a debt paper or a bond?

The investment process begins with the formulation of the investment universe within the over 1400 local currency issuers available for purchase in the Indian public markets. Our internal investment committee approves issuers as acceptable in terms of credit quality to create the “credit list” using internal norms to evaluate each issuer for the creditworthiness. Currently, there are 250+ issuers in the credit list. Portfolios take exposure only to the issuers from the credit list.



Character of management or the management quality



Cash flows or the capacity to repay



Collateral pledged to secure debt



Covenants or the terms of the issue.



We follow the 4 Cs principal on credit evaluation. The 4 Cs stand for

Rating is also an input that we look at for security selection. We, however, give more emphasis to internal evaluation. The aim of credit appraisal is to assign appropriate weights to the 4Cs of credit evaluation.

At times we have let go of trades as one of the Cs is not acceptable. The team has regular meetings with the senior management of the issuers. The endeavour is to have at least 1 meeting per year with each issuer.

Looking at the interest rate scenario, what are you suggesting investors do?

Most domestic factors like low CAD, range-bound CPI and low capacity utilisations are still supportive of stable or lower interest rates. However, global factors such as rising US rates, increasing oil prices and strengthening dollar are uncertainties which led to the RBI changing their stance from accommodative to neutral. Hence, the RBI is expected to be on a prolonged pause. In light of this, I feel short/medium term funds are better for investors.

Do you think the RBI will stick to its neutral stance or by the end of this year we can see a rate reversal?

RBI will be on a long pause till March. I do not see much action from the RBI.

Are investors keen to invest in fixed income products?

In my opinion in the last one year, we have seen decent flows. In FY17, non-liquid category has seen inflows of nearly Rs 1 lakh crore. Investors are warming up to debt products as they offer better post tax returns compared to other traditional investment avenues.

What is your assessment on macroeconomic indicators like inflation, rupee?

India’s macro-economic fundamentals have improved over the last 4 years. Average inflation has fallen from 5.9 percent in FY15 to 4.5 percent in FY17. I expect to be range-bound around 4.5 percent (excluding impact of GST and implementation of allowances under the 7th Central Pay Commission . CAD is likely to increase in FY18 to 1 percent of GDP from 0.5 percent in FY17. However, considering the significant FDI, this increase is easily manageable. This should lead to range-bound INR. General government deficit (Centre and state) is also expected to continue to fall marginally in FY18.

What about the rupee?

The current account deficit has been under control and with FDI increasing in a big way, rupee should be stable. It is already appreciated in the last 2 months. If globally dollar strengthens in a big way, rupee may depreciate, otherwise I believe rupee would appreciate or moderately remain stable.

What is your take on government’s borrowing this year?

Borrowing is completely manageable. It’s not a big number. The absolute amount of borrowing is not falling but the fiscal (Centre and state) number as a percentage of GDP is reducing. As long as fiscal consolidation is on, I don’t think we will have a concern on the borrowing.

What is your outlook on the 10-year government bond?

As long as the RBI is on hold and we don’t have any unforeseen big events happening globally, then the 10-year can range between 6.50 - 7.00 percent.

What is the strategy you are adopting?

I am cautious on the duration. As RBI has taken a neutral stance, we have cut average maturity and duration in Dynamic and Gilt Funds.