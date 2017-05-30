HDFC MF seeks SEBI nod for banking and financial services fund

Moneycontrol News

HDFC Mutual Fund has sought the Securities and Exchange Board of India's approval to launch HDFC Banking & Financial Services Fund, according to the information on the regulator's website.

The open-ended equity scheme will invest at least 70 percent of its corpus in equity and equity-related securities of banking and financial services companies, while up to 30 percent will be invested in equity shares of companies other than banking and financial services.

The fund also has the provision to invest up to 30 percent of its assets in debt and money market instruments.

Other features

Plans: Direct and regular;

Options: Growth and dividend;

Entry Load: Nil;

Exit Load: 1 percent if redeemed within one year from the date of allotment;

Minimum application amount: Rs 5,000;

Benchmark Index: Nifty Financial Services Index;