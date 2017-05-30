App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
May 30, 2017 01:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC MF seeks SEBI nod for banking and financial services fund

The open-ended equity scheme will invest at least 70 percent of its corpus in equity and equity related securities of banking and financial services companies.

ByHimadri Buch
HDFC MF seeks SEBI nod for banking and financial services fund

Himadri Buch

Moneycontrol News

HDFC Mutual Fund has sought the Securities and Exchange Board of India's approval to launch HDFC Banking & Financial Services Fund, according to the information on the regulator's website.

The open-ended equity scheme will invest at least 70 percent of its corpus in equity and equity-related securities of banking and financial services companies, while up to 30 percent will be invested in equity shares of companies other than banking and financial services.

The fund also has the provision to invest up to 30 percent of its assets in debt and money market instruments.

Other features

Plans: Direct and regular;

Options: Growth and dividend;

Entry Load: Nil;

Exit Load: 1 percent if redeemed within one year from the date of allotment;

Minimum application amount: Rs 5,000;

Benchmark Index: Nifty Financial Services Index;

Fund Manager: Srinivas Rao Ravuri

tags #bank #Business #financial services #HDFC Mutual Fund #MF News #Mutual Funds

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.