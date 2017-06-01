Franklin Templeton MF's fixed income investors worried over Rcom's downgrade

Moneycontrol News

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund's investors who had invested in fixed income schemes are worried that the collapse of Reliance Communications’ share price and a likely default may also hit them as the fund house has about Rs 600 crore debt in a group company, according to a report in The Economic Times.

"With the fall in Rcom share prices, the trustee will automatically top up shares from other group companies," said Santosh Kamath, Managing Director and CIO at Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund India.

"Franklin Templeton schemes have no exposure to the debt issued by Reliance Communications," he added.

The fund house holds an investment worth of Rs 603 crore through five schemes--Franklin India Corporate Bond Opportunities Fund, Income Opportunities Fund, Short Term Income Plan, Low Duration Fund and Dynamic Accrual Fund--according to a data on Value Research, a mutual fund analytics company.

It owns bonds in Reliance Communications Enterprises, a holding company of billionaire Anil Ambani controlled Reliance ADAG.

On May 30, Moody’s Investors Service and local firm CARE downgraded Reliance Communications. Moody’s unit ICRA and CARE both downgraded the company’s rating to default status because of delays in servicing its debt. Both these rating agencies together downgraded more than Rs 60,000 crore debt by the company including Rs 35,430 crore of bank credits.

Those bonds are of about six-month maturities offering 12.33 percent and collateralised by group company shares from Reliance Communications, Reliance Capital and Reliance Infrastructure. They will mature in December.

This is a loan against shares transaction which is secured by pledge of shares of Reliance Infrastructure, Reliance Capital and Reliance Communications. The collateral cover of the security currently stands at 2.26 times.