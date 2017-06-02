Franklin Templeton MF the only fund house to have exposure in Rcom's holding co

The fund house has exposure worth Rs 604 crore across five of its schemes.

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund is the only fund house, among the 43 players in India, that has exposure in the holding company of beleaguered Reliance Communications'.

According to data on Value Research, the fund house has exposure worth Rs 604 crore across five of its schemes namely — Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund, Franklin India Income Opportunities Fund, Franklin India Low Duration Fund, Franklin India Corporate Bond Opportunities Fund and Franklin India Short Term Income Plan-Retail Plan.

Franklin Templeton also added that this is a loan against shares transaction which is secured by pledge of shares of Reliance Infrastructure, Reliance Capital and Reliance Communications. The collateral cover of the security currently stands at 2.26 times.

The RCom has been caught in a web of bad news, faced with mounting debt issues. Adding to the woes, major ratings agencies such as ICRA and Care Ratings downgraded the company’s short and long-term debt to a default rating. Most recently, Moody’s Investors Service downgraded bond ratings as well.

At the end of March 2017, RCom’s debt stood a Rs 47,332 crore on its books, as against Rs 39,828 crore a year ago. During the period, its consolidated total income fell 24 percent to Rs 4,524 on year.

The fund house owns debentures in Reliance Communications Enterprises, a holding company of billionaire Anil Ambani controlled Reliance ADAG.

The telecom operator posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 966 crore for the fiscal ended fourth quarter compared to a net profit of Rs 90 crore in the same period last year.

The company said in a BSE statement, “For the first time in over 20 years, the telecom sector registered de-growth in revenues, leading to a reduction in the government’s share in revenues, a sharp drop in operating margins, accompanied by increased interest costs arising from a staggering industry debt burden, and higher depreciation and amortisation charges as a result of higher spectrum purchase costs,” said the company in its statement.

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18 Gurdeep Singh, the Reliance Communications CEO, Consumer Business, said that he was confident of completing the merger with Aircel by September 30. With the same deadline, he expects the Brookfield deal to be completed. According to the deal, the company will sell 51 percent stake in Reliance Infratel for Rs 11,000 crore.

With these two deals, the company expects making some pre-payment of debt, he added.