Franklin Templeton expects 25 bps rate cut in near term; inflation may surprise on downside

The RBI maintained its neutral policy stance, asserting that it would “remain watchful of incoming data” as it needs to gauge “whether or not the unusually low momentum in the reading for April will endure”, stated Franklin Templeton Investments in its note on second RBI Bi-Monthly Monetary Policy Review FY18.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept the key policy rate unchanged at 6.25 percent for the fourth time in a row.

The key policy repo rate, which is the rate at which banks borrow short term funds from the RBI, now remains at 6.25 percent while the reverse repo stands at 6.00 percent.

The RBI also reduced the Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR) of all banks to 20 percent from 20.50 percent of their net deposits from the fortnight starting June 24.

Franklin Templeton investments also stated that the central bank reinstated that it would “see through” inflation prints for the next couple of months before taking any action.

Inflation continues to remain benign and the RBI has acknowledged that inflation trajectory has panned out much softer than its expectations. Further, the tone of policy was less hawkish as compared to the previous one, as it expects inflation to glide down towards 4 percent mark by March 2018 based on the current dynamics, the noted stated.

The fund house further said that going ahead any action on the rate front will be a function of downside surprise to the RBI’s second half of FY18 inflation estimates and data on underlying inflation pressures viz. input costs, wages, and imported inflation.

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund believes that inflation is likely to surprise on the downside, leaving room for an interest rate cut.

The longer end of the G-sec yield curve has seen some softening of yields in the recent past owing to benign inflation print, low global commodity prices and relatively stronger rupee. Although, the RBI remained concerned regarding the inflation trajectory in the last monetary policy (in April 2017), lowering inflation guidance was a positive surprise indicating a dovish monetary policy stance.

The fund house expects a 25 bps rate cut in the near term.

Franklin Templeton Investments is bullish on medium duration segment and recommend investors who can withstand volatility to consider duration bond/gilt funds for medium term.

Meanwhile, the upgrade to downgrade ratio suggests improvement in the credit environment. This coupled with the existing liquidity surplus (due to lower credit offtake and continued government spending) may continue to augur well for shorter end of the yield curve, the note stated.

From an investment perspective, the fund house continues to remain positive on corporate bonds and accrual strategies.