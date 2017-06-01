Equity made up 54% of investments from small cities and towns: AMFI

Equity-oriented schemes accounted for 54 percent in B-15 cities in April 2017

Investors from small cities and towns (or B-15 cities in the Securities and Exchange of India's parlance) are largely preferring investments in equity funds than other schemes.

Data from Association of Mutual Funds in India indicates B-15 locations have a better balance of equity and non-equity assets than T-15. In fact, equity-oriented schemes accounted for 54 percent in B-15 cities in April 2017.

Equity-oriented schemes include equity and balanced funds. Non-equity oriented schemes include liquid and money market schemes and debt and debt-oriented funds. T-15 refers to the top 15 geographical locations in India and B15 refers to the locations beyond the top 15.

Industry experts say that there could could be many factors behind this equity cult in the B15 market.

Slew of mutual fund houses have tied up with banks, particularly public sector banks which help them increase their presence in smaller towns. These banks promote equity funds as a wealth creation tool to investors to increase their revenue from commission.

Moreover, investor awareness campaigns held in smaller towns are also helping distributors acquire clients. These programmes make people understand the benefits of long-term equity investments.

In April 2017, 17 percent of the assets of the mutual fund industry came from B15 locations. Assets from B15 locations have increased from Rs 2.24 lakh crore in April 2016 to Rs 3.23 lakh crore in April 2017, an increase of 43.7 percent, as per data on AMFI.

Assets managed by the 43-player mutual fund industry have grown to Rs 19.11 trillion in April 2017 from Rs 13.86 trillion in April 2016, an increase of 38 percent in assets over April 2016.

Equity-oriented schemes accounted for 30 percent of T15 assets in April 2017, while the rest was in debt. The higher concentration in debt in T15 locations is due to the presence of institutions in this segment.

About 26 percent of assets held by individual investors was from the B15 locations, while about 10 percent of institutional assets was from B15 locations.