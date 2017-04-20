Edelweiss names Ashish Kehair as deputy CEO of global asset and wealth management biz

Moneycontrol News

Edelweiss Group has appointed Ashish Kehair as Deputy Chief Executive Officer for its Global Asset & Wealth Management (GAM) business, a company release stated.

Kehair, who has total experience of 19 years in the financial services sector will be responsible for the growth of the business across geographies.

Prior to joining Edelweiss, he was associated with ICICI Group in various areas including private banking and wealth management, asset management, private equity and treasury.

Kehair has also worked with IDFC Bank as part of the senior management start up team and was instrumental in building a differentiated franchise across all segments of the Bank.