Edelweiss MF to start regular plan from July 3

Moneycontrol News

Edelweiss Mutual Fund will introduce a regular plan under Edelweiss Dynamic Equity Advantage Fund with effect from July 3, the fund house said in a notice today.

Currently, the scheme only offers a direct plan through which investors can invest in the scheme directly from the fund house, while through regular plan investors can route their investments via distributors.

The fund house notified that it will also introduce quarterly dividend option under both regular and direct plans with effect from July 3.

At present, the fund house offers only dividend options under the scheme.

Other features of the scheme will remain unchanged.