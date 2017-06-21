Edelweiss MF to revise benchmark index of arbitrage fund

Moneycontrol News

Edelweiss Mutual Fund today said it will revise the benchmark index of Edelweiss Arbitrage Fund with effect from June 30, the fund house stated in a notice.

The performance of Edelweiss Arbitrage Fund will be benchmarked against Nifty 50 Arbitrage Index as against CRISIL Liquid Fund Index.

On the rationale of changing the benchmark, the fund house stated,"The revised benchmark will be representation of the scheme's portfolio and thus will be more suited for comparing the performance of the scheme."

Under the scheme, the mutual fund has also introduced monthly dividend option under the dividend option with immediate effect.

The monthly dividend option will ave dividend reinvestment, payout and sweep facilities.

All other features of the scheme will remain unchanged.