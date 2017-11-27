Nov 27, 2017 04:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Edelweiss MF seeks SEBI nod for close-ended equity fund
The close-ended equity fund will invest at least 65 percent of corpus in equity and equity-related instruments and the balance in debt and money market instruments.
Other features for both series:
* Plans: Regular and direct
* Options: Growth and dividend
* Minimum application: 5,000 rupees and in multiples of 10 rupees
thereafter
* Performance benchmark: NIFTY 200 Index
* Exit load: Nil
* Fund managers: Bhavesh Jain and Bharat Lahoti
* Plans: Regular and direct
* Options: Growth and dividend
* Minimum application: 5,000 rupees and in multiples of 10 rupees
thereafter
* Performance benchmark: NIFTY 200 Index
* Exit load: Nil
* Fund managers: Bhavesh Jain and Bharat Lahoti