HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Nov 27, 2017 04:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Edelweiss MF seeks SEBI nod for close-ended equity fund

The close-ended equity fund will invest at least 65 percent of corpus in equity and equity-related instruments

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom





Edelweiss Mutual Fund has sought the Securities and Exchange Board of India's approval for launching Edelweiss Maiden Opportunities Fund-Series 1 and Series 2, according to a draft offer document on the regulator's website.

The close-ended equity fund will invest at least 65 percent of corpus in equity and equity-related instruments and the balance in debt and money market instruments.



Other features for both series:
* Plans: Regular and direct
* Options: Growth and dividend
* Minimum application: 5,000 rupees and in multiples of 10 rupees
thereafter
* Performance benchmark: NIFTY 200 Index
* Exit load: Nil
* Fund managers: Bhavesh Jain and Bharat Lahoti


tags #Business #Edelweiss Mutual Fund #MF News

