Edelweiss AMC to benchmark performance of schemes against total return index

Moneycontrol News

Edelweiss Asset Management, a subsidiary of Edelweiss Financial Services, will benchmark performance of its equity mutual fund schemes against the Total Return Index (TRI) of their respective benchmarks, a press release from the fund house stated.

The mutual fund industry generally showcases its performance against a benchmark. While the performance of the mutual fund scheme is a function of dividend as well as the capital gains made on investments, returns on the Price Return Index of these benchmarks are considered without any dividend income.

Total Return Index, when measuring performance, reflects the actual return on an investment which includes capital gains and dividends paid by the underlying companies over a given evaluation period.

Hence, Total Return Index is viewed as a strong measure of an investment’s overall performance and an apt measure to reflect the true alpha created by mutual funds over their benchmarks.

On the rationale of benchmarking schemes to Total Return Index, Radhika Gupta, CEO, Edelweiss Asset Management said, "We think this practice will provide an accurate picture of the performance of our funds relative to their benchmarks, both internally and externally."

Benchmarking to Total Return Indices is a practice recommended by the Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS) prescribed by the CFA institute, and is adopted by leading global asset managers.