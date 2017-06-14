App
Jun 14, 2017 10:25 AM IST

DSP BlackRock MF to levy exit load on switches, systematic transfer to other schemes

The fund house will now charge exit load for switches and systematic transfer plan made to DSP BlackRock Balanced Fund and all open ended equity schemes of DSP BlackRock Mutual Fund

Moneycontrol News

DSP Black Rock Mutual Fund has modified the exit load structure of DSP BlackRock Equity Savings Fund with immediate effect, the fund house said in a notice today.

The fund house will now charge exit load for switches and systematic transfer plan (STP) made to DSP BlackRock Balanced Fund and all open-ended equity schemes of DSP BlackRock Mutual Fund.

Earlier, the scheme did not charge any exit load for switches or STP made to any other schemes of the fund house.

DSP BlackRock Equity Savings Fund will continue to levy 1 percent exit load if investments are redeemed within 12 months from the date of allotment and no load if redeemed after 12 months.

Other features of the scheme will remain unchanged.

tags #Business #DSP BlackRock Equity Savings Fund #DSP Blackrock Mutual Fund #exit load #MF News

