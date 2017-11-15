App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Nov 13, 2017 05:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DSP BlackRock MF to launch close-ended multi-cap fund on Nov 17; offer to end Dec 1

The scheme will avoid sector and stock allocation bias

Himadri Buch @himadribuch

DSP BlackRock Mutual Fund will launch DSP BlackRock ACE Fund (Analyst’s Conviction Equalized) Series 1  on November 17, 2017 which will remain open for subscription until December 1, 2017 a release from the fund house stated.

The 37-month close-ended multi-cap fund will allocate at least 80 percent of its asset in equity and equity-related instruments including derivatives, while up to 20 percent will be deployed in debt and money market instruments.

It also has the provision to invest up to 10 percent in REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts and InvITs (Infrastructure Investment Trusts).

The scheme portfolio will consist of 45-55 high conviction stocks across sectors and market capitalisations.

The scheme will avoid sector and stock allocation bias. It will do so by having sectoral allocation in line with NIFTY 500 and equal weights for all stocks within a sector.

Stock weights will be rebalanced quarterly and stock inclusions/exclusions will be done real-time.

Other features:

Plans: Regular and direct

Options: Growth and dividend

Load: Nil

Benchmark index: Nifty 500 Index

Fund Manager: M Suryanarayanan

