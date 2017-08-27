App
Aug 24, 2017 02:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DSP BlackRock MF to disclose performance against Total Returns Index

The performance of the mutual fund scheme is a function of dividend as well as the capital gains made on investments

DSP BlackRock MF to disclose performance against Total Returns Index

Moneycontrol News

DSP BlackRock Investment Managers has announced that it will be disclosing performance of its active equity mutual funds with the Total Return Index (TRI) as a benchmark, a release from the fund house stated.

With very few exceptions, the mutual fund industry generally showcases its performance against a benchmark. However, while the performance of the mutual fund scheme is a function of dividend as well as the capital gains made on investments, returns on the benchmarks are considered without any dividend income.

Total return, when measuring performance, reflects the actual rate of return of an investment or a pool of investments over a given evaluation period.

Total return includes interest, capital gains, dividends and distributions realised over a given period of time. Hence, total return is viewed as a strong measure of an investment’s overall performance and an apt measure to reflect the true alpha created by mutual funds.

Anup Maheshwari, EVP and CIO - Equities, DSP BlackRock Investment Managers said, "Total return determines an investment’s true growth over time. It is important to evaluate any fund’s performance against its total return benchmark to get the right perspective on the fund’s relative performance."

tags #Business #DSP Blackrock Mutual Fund #Total Return Index

