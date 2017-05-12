Corp lenders’ valuations attractive; realty rally ahead of fundamentals: DSP Blackrock

As investors rush to invest in mutual funds, a rise in such inflows has made life challenging for fund houses such as DSP Blackrock. The asset management company recently had to stop accepting money from one of its funds.

There were companies that had a good management and grew their bottom lines in good fashion. "Deploying the increasing money from the fund was challenging," Atul Bhole, VP & Fund Manager at DSP Blackrock Investment Managers, told CNBC-TV18 in an interview.

Going forward, as economy progresses, other companies will start performing well. He expects cyclical companies and capex-oriented companies to perform.

The fund house had exposure to corporate lenders. Explaining the rationale, Bhole said that the sector had seen a lot of pain in the past 3-4 years. There is a broad-based recovery in global cycle.

Performance of cyclical and capex-oriented sectors will aid the prospects further, which will help in the fall of incremental stress to corporate lenders. Moreover, there is some action visible with resolutions for the sector by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the government, he said. The valuations, too, look attractive for corporate lenders.

On consumer-facing companies, he highlighted the high valuations that the companies were trading at. “One has to look at the opportunity set in front of these companies and the ability of firms to capture that set,” he told the channel.

Having said that, he believes there are tailwinds for them such as demographics, aspirations, and good monsoon, among others. Going forward, Bhole also sees pent-up demand in 6-9 months, which was curtailed during demonetisation.

Bhole preferred staying in oil and gas sector for sometime on the back of developments such as daily pricing, cash generation etc. He felt that returns from these firms were from earnings growth and not from rerating of the stock.

However, the fund manager is not looking at real estate right now as there are very few companies that one could invest in. “The rally is ahead of fundamentals and transactions have not picked up in a big way,” he said.