BOI AXA MF to scrap exit load on short-term income fund

BOI AXA Mutual Fund has scrapped the exit load on BOI AXA Short Term Income Fund with immediate effect, the fund house said in a newspaper notice.
Earlier, the scheme levied an exit load of 1 percent was applicable on redemption or switch-out of units above 10 percent of investments, within six months from the date of allotment.All other features of the scheme remain unchanged.