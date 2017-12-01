App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Dec 01, 2017 11:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BOI AXA MF to scrap exit load on short-term income fund

Earlier, the scheme levied an exit load of 1 percent was applicable on redemption or switch-out of units above 10 percent of investments

BOI AXA Mutual Fund has scrapped the exit load on BOI AXA Short Term Income Fund with immediate effect, the fund house said in a newspaper notice.

Earlier, the scheme levied an exit load of 1 percent was applicable on redemption or switch-out of units above 10 percent of investments, within six months from the date of allotment.

All other features of the scheme remain unchanged.

