you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Jun 20, 2017 12:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BNP Paribas MF appoints Ritesh Jain as CIO

Jain will report to Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Head of Investments Anand Shah

ByHimadri Buch
BNP Paribas MF appoints Ritesh Jain as CIO

Himadri Buch

Moneycontrol News

BNP Paribas Mutual Fund has appointed Ritesh Jain as Chief Investment Officer with immediate effect, a release from the fund house stated.

Jain will report to Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Head of Investments Anand Shah and will be responsible for leading a team of investment professionals managing a wide range of funds across different asset classes.

Prior to joining BNP Paribas, Jain was Chief Investment Officer at Tata Mutual Fund.

tags #BNP ParibasÂ Â mutual fund #Business #MF News #Ritesh Jain

