BNP Paribas MF appoints Ritesh Jain as CIO

BNP Paribas Mutual Fund has appointed Ritesh Jain as Chief Investment Officer with immediate effect, a release from the fund house stated.

Jain will report to Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Head of Investments Anand Shah and will be responsible for leading a team of investment professionals managing a wide range of funds across different asset classes.

Prior to joining BNP Paribas, Jain was Chief Investment Officer at Tata Mutual Fund.