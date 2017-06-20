Jun 20, 2017 12:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
BNP Paribas MF appoints Ritesh Jain as CIO
Jain will report to Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Head of Investments Anand Shah
Himadri BuchMoneycontrol News
BNP Paribas Mutual Fund has appointed Ritesh Jain as Chief Investment Officer with immediate effect, a release from the fund house stated.
Jain will report to Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Head of Investments Anand Shah and will be responsible for leading a team of investment professionals managing a wide range of funds across different asset classes.
Prior to joining BNP Paribas, Jain was Chief Investment Officer at Tata Mutual Fund.