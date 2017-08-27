BNP Paribas MF appoints Prakash as co-fund manager of 6 debt schemes

Moneycontrol News

BNP Paribas Mutual Fund has appointed Mayank Prakash as the co-fund manager for six of its debt schemes, the fund house said in a notice.

Along with Puneet Pal, Mayank Prakash will jointly manage BNP Paribas Flexi Debt Fund, BNP Paribas Money Plus Fund, BNP Paribas Corporate Fund, BNP Paribas Government Securities Fund, BNP Paribas Medium Term Income Fund and debt portion of BNP Paribas Monthly Income Plane.

Other features of these schemes will remain unchanged.