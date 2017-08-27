App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Aug 24, 2017 01:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BNP Paribas MF appoints Prakash as co-fund manager of 6 debt schemes

Mayank Prakash will jointly manage six schemes with Puneet Pal

BNP Paribas MF appoints Prakash as co-fund manager of 6 debt schemes

Moneycontrol News

BNP Paribas Mutual Fund has appointed Mayank Prakash as the co-fund manager for six of its debt schemes, the fund house said in a notice.

Along with Puneet Pal, Mayank Prakash will jointly manage BNP Paribas Flexi Debt Fund, BNP Paribas Money Plus Fund, BNP Paribas Corporate Fund, BNP Paribas Government Securities Fund, BNP Paribas Medium Term Income Fund and debt portion of BNP Paribas Monthly Income Plane.

Other features of these schemes will remain unchanged.

tags #BNP ParibasÂ Â mutual fund #Business #Fund Manager #MF News

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.