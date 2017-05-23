May 23, 2017 03:36 PM IST |
BNP Paribas Equity Fund Announces Dividend
BNP Paribas mutual fund has announced dividend under the regular plan-dividend option & direct plan-dividend option of BNP Paribas Equity Fund...the record date for declaration of dividend is May 25, 2017
The quantum of dividend on the face value of Rs 10 per unit will be Rs
BNP Paribas Equity Fund: 1.50
BNP Paribas Equity Fund-Direct Plan: 1.50