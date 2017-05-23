BNP Paribas Equity Fund Announces Dividend

BNP Paribas mutual fund has announced dividend under the regular plan-dividend option & direct plan-dividend option of BNP Paribas Equity Fund...the record date for declaration of dividend is May 25, 2017

The quantum of dividend on the face value of Rs 10 per unit will be Rs

BNP Paribas Equity Fund: 1.50

BNP Paribas Equity Fund-Direct Plan: 1.50