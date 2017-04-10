BNP Paribas Balanced Fund garners Rs 245 crore via NFO

App
Apr 10, 2017 06:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BNP Paribas Mutual Fund has collected Rs 245 crore during the new fund offer of BNP Paribas Balanced Fund from March 17-31

ByHimadri Buch
Moneycontrol News

BNP Paribas Mutual Fund has collected Rs 245 crore during the new fund offer of BNP Paribas Balanced Fund from March 17-31, according to a press release from the fund house.

The scheme will invest 30-60 percent in equity and equity-related instruments, 5-10 percent in equity arbitrage and 30-60 percent in debt, money market instruments and liquid funds.

Other features:

Plans: Direct and regular

Options: Growth and dividend

Minimum application: Rs 5,000 and in multiples of one rupee thereafter

Entry load:Nil

Exit load: 1 percent if redeemed within one year from the date of allotment

Fund managers: Karthikraj Lakshmanan (Equity portion) and Mayank Prakash (Fixed income portion)

Benchmark index: CRISIL Balanced Fund Index

