BNP Paribas Balanced Fund garners Rs 245 crore via NFO
Moneycontrol News
BNP Paribas Mutual Fund has collected Rs 245 crore during the new fund offer of BNP Paribas Balanced Fund from March 17-31, according to a press release from the fund house.
The scheme will invest 30-60 percent in equity and equity-related instruments, 5-10 percent in equity arbitrage and 30-60 percent in debt, money market instruments and liquid funds.
Other features:
Plans: Direct and regular
Options: Growth and dividend
Minimum application: Rs 5,000 and in multiples of one rupee thereafter
Entry load:Nil
Exit load: 1 percent if redeemed within one year from the date of allotment
Fund managers: Karthikraj Lakshmanan (Equity portion) and Mayank Prakash (Fixed income portion)Benchmark index: CRISIL Balanced Fund Index