BNP Paribas Balanced Fund garners Rs 245 crore via NFO

Moneycontrol News

BNP Paribas Mutual Fund has collected Rs 245 crore during the new fund offer of BNP Paribas Balanced Fund from March 17-31, according to a press release from the fund house.

The scheme will invest 30-60 percent in equity and equity-related instruments, 5-10 percent in equity arbitrage and 30-60 percent in debt, money market instruments and liquid funds.

Other features:

Plans: Direct and regular

Options: Growth and dividend

Minimum application: Rs 5,000 and in multiples of one rupee thereafter

Entry load:Nil

Exit load: 1 percent if redeemed within one year from the date of allotment

Fund managers: Karthikraj Lakshmanan (Equity portion) and Mayank Prakash (Fixed income portion)

Benchmark index: CRISIL Balanced Fund Index