you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Jun 14, 2017 11:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Birla Sun Life to revise exit load structure of short-term opportunities fund from June 15

The scheme will charge 0.50 percent exit load on investments redeemed up to 90 days

Moneycontrol News

Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund today said it will revise the exit load structure of Birla Sun Life Short Term Opportunities Fund with effect from June 15, a notice from the fund house stated.

The scheme will charge 0.50 percent exit load on investments redeemed up to 90 days from the date of allotment as against 180 days, currently. Investments redeemed after 90 days will not attract any exit load.

All other features of the scheme will remain unchanged.

