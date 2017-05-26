App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
May 26, 2017 10:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund renames 3 monthly income plans

Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund has proposed to change the name of 3 monthly income plans with effect from May 27

Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund renames 3 monthly income plans

Moneycontrol News

Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund has proposed to change the name of 3 monthly income plans with effect from May 27, the fund house said in a newspaper notice.

Birla Sun Life MIP will be renamed to Birla Sun Life Long Term Accrual Fund, Birla Sun Life Monthly Income to Birla Sun Life Low Duration Fund and Birla Sun Life MIP II Savings 5 Plan to Birla Sun Life Credit Opportunities Fund.

These schemes were earlier hybrid schemes and invested in both equity and debt instruments, but the renamed schemes will invest only in debt instruments.

Other features of the scheme will remain unchanged.

 

tags #Birla sun lifeÃ‚Â mutual fund #MF News #monthly income plan

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.