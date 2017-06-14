App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Jun 14, 2017 11:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Birla Sun Life MF extends maturity date of emerging leaders fund to April 3, 2019

Earlier, the close-ended scheme with three-year lock-in was to mature on July 7, 2017

Moneycontrol News

Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund has extended the maturity date of Birla Sun Life Emerging Leaders Fund-Series 3 by 635 days to April 3, 2019, a notice from the fund house stated.

Earlier, the close-ended scheme with a three-year lock-in was to mature on July 7, 2017.

According to the notice from the fund house, "the purpose of re-setting of maturity is to benefit from the recent reforms, implementation of Goods and Services Tax and focus on infrastructure development of the country, hence further increasing the tenure of the scheme would benefit investors at this juncture."

The scheme largely invests its corpus in equity and equity-related securities of small & mid cap companies.

Other features of the scheme will remain unchanged.

