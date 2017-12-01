AU Small Finance Bank in pact to sell mutual fund schemes

The bank has tied up with 11 mutual funds for selling schemes
AU Small Finance Bank has entered into an agreement with Asset Management Companies (AMCs) to distribute their mutual fund schemes, a release from the company stated.
The bank has tied up with 11 mutual funds namely-HDFC Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Kotak Mutual Fund, Reliance Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund, Adity Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, DSP BlackRock Mutual Fund, Axis Mutual Fund, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund and Mirae Asset Mutual Fund.
"As a bank we would focus on systematic investment plan (SIP) as it imparts financial discipline in the lives of retail investors. It also provides the benefit from the power of compounding and averaging purchase cost, keeping the volatility of the market aside," Sanjay Agarwal, MD & CEO of AU Small Finance Bank.