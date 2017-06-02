App
Jun 02, 2017 10:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

All mutual funds will now have to register online from June

This move will help in making it easier for the existing and new fund houses to complete their registration with SEBI much faster and in a cost-effective way.

Himadri Buch

Moneycontrol News

To improve ease of doing business, markets regulator SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) has launched an online registration mechanism for mutual funds with effect from June 1.

This move will help in making it easier for existing and new fund houses to complete their registration with SEBI much faster and in a cost-effective way.

In a circular, the regulator said it has decided to operationalise 'Sebi Intermediary Portal' for the entities to submit the mutual funds registration applications online. Applicants can log in to (https://siportal.sebi.gov.in) for online registration.

All the applications for registration of mutual funds would be made through this portal only.

"The applicants will be separately required to submit relevant documents viz declarations/ undertakings required as part of the application form prescribed in relevant regulations, in physical form only for records, without impacting the online processing of applications for registration," the SEBI circular stated.

In the Budget speech for 2017-18, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had announced that the process of registration of financial market intermediaries will be made fully online by Sebi.

