Mumbai Metro One partnered with Google Maps application

Reliance Infrastructure-promoted Mumbai Metro One on Friday said it has partnered with Google to display its services in Google Maps application.

"To bring convenience for the commuters, MMOPL has collaborated with Google Maps to publish authentic timetable information and associated geographic information of the Metro One stations in the app," the company said in a statement.

The trip timings of each service operated by it are available in the Google Maps app and commuters can get information of the train services which operate at a frequency of 4 minutes during peak hours and 8 minutes in non–peak.