App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jun 02, 2017 08:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mumbai Metro One partnered with Google Maps application

The trip timings of each service operated by it are available in the Google Maps app

Mumbai Metro One partnered with Google Maps application

Reliance Infrastructure-promoted Mumbai Metro One on Friday said it has partnered with Google to display its services in Google Maps application.

"To bring convenience for the commuters, MMOPL has collaborated with Google Maps to publish authentic timetable information and associated geographic information of the Metro One stations in the app," the company said in a statement.

The trip timings of each service operated by it are available in the Google Maps app and commuters can get information of the train services which operate at a frequency of 4 minutes during peak hours and 8 minutes in non–peak.

tags #Business #Google #Google Maps #Mumbai Metro One #Technology

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.