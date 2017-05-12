App
May 12, 2017 09:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mumbai cabs told to fit speed governors; max limit set at 80 kmph

The state transport commissioners office issued a circular yesterday to all the regional transport offices (RTOs) in Mumbai, Thane, Navi, Mumbai, Vasai-Virar and Kalyan to deny them a fitness certificate unless they are equipped with a speed governor.

Moneycontrol News

All commercial cars (cabs, aggregator cabs and fleet cabs with yellow number plates) running in Mumbai and its satellite areas will have to be fitted with speed governors limiting their speed up to 80 kmph.

The state transport commissioners office issued a circular yesterday to all the regional transport offices (RTOs) in Mumbai, Thane, Navi, Mumbai, Vasai-Virar and Kalyan to deny them a fitness certificate unless they are equipped with a speed governor.

Around 300 Kali Peeli taxis were turned away on Thursday because the required equipment were not installed. Taxi unions now plan to move the Bombay High Court against the order, stated a report by the Times of India.

Transport experts said the speed governors were justified, considering that nearly 42 percent accidents in the state were due to speeding by commercial vehicles. On the Eastern Freeway, for instance, taxis speed past 80 kmph, an official added, as per the ToI report.

In 2015 the Maharashtra government had made it mandatory for all transport vehicles to fit speed governors as prescribed in Rule 118 of Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. It was also made mandatory for fitment of anti-theft devices in all motor vehicles.

