Mulayam to head secular front: Shivpal Yadav

SP leader Shivpal Yadav today said his brother Mulayam Singh Yadav will head a secular front to be formed by him, days after he asked Akhilesh Yadav to hand over the reins of the party back to his father.

Shivpal had said recently that the secular front would be formed if Akhilesh Yadav did not hand over the reins of the party back to his father Mulayam in three months.

"For social justice, a secular front will be formed. Netaji (Mulayam) will be its National President," Shivpal told reporters in Etawah, the bastion of the Yadav clan.

The warring uncle of Akhilesh made the announcement after a meeting with Mulayam at a relative's house in Etawah. Shivpal held discussions on forming the new secular front with them. He, however, did not explain what the new front would do - whether it would contest polls against the SP or strengthen it by bringing socialists under one roof.