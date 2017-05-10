App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 10, 2017 02:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mugugappa group's Chola to give loans in tie-up with Hudco

Public sector Housing & Urban Corporation (Hudco) offers techo-financial solutions for affordable housing and urban development.

Mugugappa group's Chola to give loans in tie-up with Hudco

Murugappa group's Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company (Chola) will give loans to home buyers under credit linked subsidy scheme of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in a tie-up with Hudco.

Public sector Housing & Urban Corporation (Hudco) offers techo-financial solutions for affordable housing and urban development.

Chola said it has already aligned itself with government initiatives and offers loans to self-employed non-professional customers also.

This tie-up will further strengthen company's position by helping first home buyers in realising their dream, Chola said in a statement.

"This partnership will also help us extend CLSS scheme to our customers and take formal credit to the underserved markets thereby helping our customers enter a better life," said Vellayan Subbiah, Managing Director, Chola.

Rekha V Sarathy, Executive Director-Chennai Regional Office Hudco said the partnership would help channelise government's interest subsidy to home loan seekers.

tags #Business #Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company #Hudco #loans #Murugappa Group #Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.