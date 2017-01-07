MUDRA loan disbursals take a hit due to demonetisation

Loan disbursals by Micro Units Development and Refinance Agency (MUDRA) slowed down in the third quarter of current financial year following the demonetisation of high-value currencies, an official said today.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Jan 07, 2017, 05.23 PM | Source: PTI

MUDRA loan disbursals take a hit due to demonetisation

Loan disbursals by Micro Units Development and Refinance Agency (MUDRA) slowed down in the third quarter of current financial year following the demonetisation of high-value currencies, an official said today.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

MUDRA loan disbursals take a hit due to demonetisation

Loan disbursals by Micro Units Development and Refinance Agency (MUDRA) slowed down in the third quarter of current financial year following the demonetisation of high-value currencies, an official said today.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
MUDRA loan disbursals take a hit due to demonetisation
Loan disbursals by Micro Units Development and Refinance Agency (MUDRA) slowed down in the third quarter of current financial year following the demonetisation of high-value currencies, an official said today.

"We have disbursed Rs 80,000 crore (from April 1 to December 31, 2016). There have been some lull during the last two months because of currency exchanges and those kind of things," Jiji Mammen, CEO of MUDRA, said.

"Otherwise, we would have reached much more than this (disbursal figure), Mammen said.

He was talking to reporters here on the sidelines of a function, where a portal of industry body ASSOCHAM to provide online access of funds to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) was launched.

Asked if he is confident of reaching the disbursal target of Rs 1.8 lakh crore for FY17, Mammen replied in the positive.

"We are hopeful. We will wait and watch how things shape up," he said and noted that loan sanction is generally "extremely well" in the last quarter.

The agency was established by the Modi Government with an initial corpus of Rs 5,000 crore to provide capital to all banks seeking refinancing of small business loans under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY).

PMMY loans fall into three categories - Shishu (up to Rs 50,000), Kishore (Rs 50,000-Rs 5 lakh) and Tarun (Rs 5-10 lakh).

Tags  Loan disbursals Micro Units Development and Refinance Agency MUDRA demonetisation Jiji Mammen ASSOCHAM MSME Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana PMMY Shishu Kishore Tarun
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
MUDRA loan disbursals take a hit due to demonetisation
Wire News
Platinum Member
688 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.