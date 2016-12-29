MSME Ministry begins design workshop for manufacturing units

The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Ministry today started a national workshop to impart design expertise to manufacturing units with an aim to enhance product competitiveness.
Dec 29, 2016, 03.50 PM | Source: PTI

MSME Ministry begins design workshop for manufacturing units

The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Ministry today started a national workshop to impart design expertise to manufacturing units with an aim to enhance product competitiveness.

MSME Minister Kalraj Mishra inaugurated the National Workshop on Design Clinic Scheme under the National Manufacturing Competitiveness Programme here today.

This scheme will be implemented in association with the National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad.

"The Design Clinic Scheme for MSMEs aims to provide design initiative for improvements in products, processes, communication, ergonomics, packaging and many other system level activities through design support and interventions," the ministry said in a statement.

Recently, the scheme has been up scaled with revised budgets, commitments and targets, it added.

The workshop was held with potential stakeholders to advance MSME to be competitive in the national and international arena, the statement said.

Manufacturing competitiveness is concerned with productivity and sustaining productivity is dependent on the ability of industry to produce new, desirable, quality products that sustain the changing and demanding needs of the user and marketplace, the ministry said.

"Upscaling this sector requires a quantum jump in evolving strategies for reaching out and empowering the sector to be able to tap into the design, innovation, human skill development and marketing ecosystem in the country," it added.

 

