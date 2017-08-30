App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Aug 30, 2017 03:20 PM IST | Source: Reuters

MRPL delays full start-up of coker due to tech snag: Sources

MRPL had shut the coker, a 60,000-barrels-per-day crude unit, a diesel hydro treater and a hydrocracker in phases at its 300,000-bpd refinery in Southern India from the second week of August, its spokesman B Prashanth Baliga said in an email.

MRPL delays full start-up of coker due to tech snag: Sources

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has delayed full-scale start-up of a 3 million-tonne-a-year coker due to technical snag, two company sources said.

MRPL had shut the coker, a 60,000-barrels-per-day crude unit, a diesel hydro treater and a hydrocracker in phases at its 300,000-bpd refinery in Southern India from the second week of August, its spokesman B Prashanth Baliga said in an email.

"We will be starting the coker in 2-3 days. One of the two heaters linked to the unit got damaged during the start-up, so initially, we will be operating the coker at 50-60 percent capacity with one heater," said a company source.

He said the coker will operate at 100 percent capacity only after the damaged heater is fixed. He did not specify any timeline for the full scale start-up of the unit.

Baliga did not comment on any technical problems with the coker. He said the units are expected to resume operations from the first week of September.

"Hydrocracker unit is expected to resume operations from mid-September after catalyst changeover jobs are done," Baliga added.

tags #Business #Companies #MRPL

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.