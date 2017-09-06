MRF enters luxury tyre market with Perfinza, signs AB de Villiers as brand ambassador
South African cricketer AB de Villiers was signed as Perfinza's global brand ambassador.
Moneycontrol News
One of India's largest tyre manufacturers, MRF has launched Perfinza range of luxury and premium tyres, according to a report by The Economic Times.
The company also became country's first tyre company to be approved by a leading global luxury car manufacturer.
South African cricketer AB de Villiers was signed as Perfinza's global brand ambassador.
Koshy K Varghese, Executive Vice President - Marketing MRF said, "Our R&D engineers had one word in mind when they engineered this tyre - perfection."
"Perfinza by MRF is a tyre that delivers the perfect drive every time. The communication uses AB de Villiers, another outstanding example of perfection on the field and off it to showcase how perfection in a tyre results in an exceptional driving experience,” he added.
MRF said the new luxury tyre segment is a result of continued investments in R&D and its nine manufacturing facilities.According to a statement, Perfinza tyres sport an asymmetric tread pattern and have a silica-based "green tyre technology" compound which would offer customers a well-balanced package of handling, traction and control in all weather conditions.