Jan 24, 2018 10:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mphasis Q3 quarter net profit up 7% at Rs 215 crore

The company's net profit stood at Rs 200.35 crore in the year-ago period, Mphasis said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

IT company Mphasis today posted a 7.2 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 214.94 crore for the quarter ended December 31.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 200.35 crore in the year-ago period, Mphasis said in a statement.

Mphasis' revenue from operations grew 8.1 per cent to Rs 1,660.7 crore in the said quarter from Rs 1,536.10 crore in the year-ago period.

"With the knowledge that 'every business is a digital business', we are proactively providing a roadmap to enable our enterprise clients to reimagine their digital future," Mphasis CEO and Executive Director Nitin Rakesh said.

The company saw new deal wins of USD 130 million (total contract value) in Direct International business, of which 83 percent in focus areas of Digital, NextGen and Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) services.

Mphasis said its direct international revenue grew 5.5 percent year-on-year, while Direct Core revenue was up 9.5 percent y-o-y.

