Motowns Dec sales in slow lane, rural India faces worst hit

Brokerage houses expect the December automobile sales to reflect impact of demonetisation and, hence, Motowon sales is likely to be weak especially in rural areas.Sharp fall in retail and inventory de-stocking will hit the wholesale market, Nomura said in a note. Medium & heavy vehicles are likely to be impacted the most and a 30 percent drop in the segment is possible.Rural sales will see a double-digit decline due to demonetisation, according to Nomura.Motilal Oswal expects M&M Hero and Ashok Leyland to be hit most. Maruti Suzuki is however placed well due to a high waiting period for its two models – Baleno and Brezza.M&M passenger vehicles sale is expected to fall 25 percent year-on-year and Hero could see a 31 percent volumes YoY, according to Motilal Oswal.Nomura believes that the only segment expected to be stable are tractors on back of high rabi sowing and low dealer inventory.