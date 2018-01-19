App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 18, 2018 09:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Motorola to expand retail presence with 50 Moto Hubs in Delhi

Motorola, which had re-entered the Indian market in 2014 in an exclusive partnership with e-commerce Flipkart, has been gradually increasing its offline presence to reach out to more customers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Motorola Moto series smartphones are displayed during a news conference on the annual results of Lenovo in Hong Kong May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip - RTX2EAA2
Motorola Moto series smartphones are displayed during a news conference on the annual results of Lenovo in Hong Kong May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip - RTX2EAA2

Handset maker Motorola today said it will set up 50 Moto Hubs in Delhi as part of its plans to expand offline retail presence in the country.

Motorola, which had re-entered the Indian market in 2014 in an exclusive partnership with e-commerce Flipkart, has been gradually increasing its offline presence to reach out to more customers.

The company had started its chain of 'Moto Hub' stores in August where all its products are displayed and available for sale on the same day as online availability.

"As part of our retail expansion plans, we are opening 50 new Moto Hubs in Delhi. These Moto Hubs are a key destination for consumers to experience our technology and get a hands-on demo of the entire product portfolio," Motorola Mobility India MD Sudhin Mathur told PTI.

related news

He added that the company now have over 200 such stores across six states.

According to reports, Delhi is one of the biggest markets for the Indian smartphone industry, accounting for an estimated 8-9 percent of the total sales.

Motorola is a part of Chinese technology giant, Lenovo.

Offline retail channels account for a major share of India's handset sales. Companies like Xiaomi had entered the Indian market through the online channel but are now aggressively targetting offline buyers and are setting up stores.

According to research firm IDC, Lenovo (along with Motorola) had a 9 percent market share in the September 2017 quarter, taking up the third slot of the leading smartphone players tally in India.

Samsung and Xiaomi were tied at the top spot with 23.5 percent share each. Vivo (8.5 percent) and Oppo (7.9 percent) formed a part of the top 5 tally, as per IDC.

tags #Business #India #Lenovo #Motorola #New Delhi

most popular

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.